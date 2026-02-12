Florida Democrats renew push to roll back abortion restrictions

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida Democrats are once again trying to roll back the state's abortion restrictions, rallying at the Capitol and urging lawmakers to pass the "Reproductive Freedom Act".

Supporters say the measure would restore abortion access to the Roe v. Wade standard — up to 24 weeks — and protect access to birth control and IVF. They argue it's about moving Florida forward after Republicans tightened the law from 15 weeks to six.

The legislation, filed as HB 1151/SB 1308, would not only roll Florida law back to the Roe standard, but also add protections for contraception and in-vitro fertilization.

"Whether this bill gets passed this year or next year or the year after, we will not rest until the reproductive freedom act becomes the law of the land," said state Sen. Tracie Davis, D-Jacksonville.

House Minority Leader Rep. Fentrice Driskell, D-Tampa, framed the effort as a course correction.

"It's time to stop moving backwards and to start moving forward by making the reproductive freedom act the law of the land," she said. "Honestly, these incredibly personal medical decisions should not be made by Tallahassee politicians. Trust me, I know them."

The renewed push comes after the GOP-controlled Legislature tightened abortion laws over the last four years — first to 15 weeks and then to six.

Back in 2023, state Rep. Jenna Persons-Mulicka, R-Fort Myers, defended the six-week ban when asked about concerns over the change. She was sponsoring the legislation in the Florida House, which eventually became law.

"That's a pretty dramatic change from 15 (weeks)," reporter Forrest Saunders said. "What's your message to them, as they worry about their future under this provision?"

"This bill is about protecting and valuing the life of all of our unborn children," Persons-Mulicka said. "But it's also about how can we best support our mothers? There's great provisions in this bill regarding pregnancy support centers and providing those resources to expectant mothers. So they know the options available."

The debate also follows the 2024 election, when voters failed to pass Amendment 4 — a ballot measure that would have enshrined abortion rights in the state constitution. Gov. Ron DeSantis urged voters at the time to vote no.

"You know what to do," DeSantis said at an October press event dedicated to defeating the amendment. "No definitions, no doctors, takes away parental consent, no limits and they're lying to you to try to pass it. So vote no on Amendment Four."

Since then, Republican leaders have shown little sign of softening their position and the GOP remains firmly in control of the Legislature. That means bills rolling back abortion restrictions — including the Reproductive Freedom Act — have stalled as the session enters its second half.

Meanwhile, Floridians have seen a reported 27% drop in abortions since the six-week ban took effect, even as abortions nationally have ticked up slightly since the fall of Roe v. Wade.

Even so, advocates say they plan to keep pushing for change, hoping lawmakers will listen. If they don't, supporters may again turn to Florida's citizen ballot initiatives in 2028. However, new restrictions on that process are currently being challenged in federal court — a ruling that could shape whether another abortion amendment effort takes shape in the years ahead.