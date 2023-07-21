Vice President Kamala Harris accuses officials of 'gaslighting' Florida school children

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The nation's vice president accused state officials of "gaslighting" Florida school children Friday. In a nearly 25-minute speech, Vice President Kamala Harris denounced Florida's new African American history standards for public schools, while making a stop in Jacksonville.

"I said it yesterday," Harris said. "They insult us in an attempt to gaslight us. We will not have it."

The last-minute speaking event comes after the State Board of Education approved the lessons Wednesday. Officials said the standards were vetted by a task force for months and touting that they teach "the good, the bad, and ugly" of Black history.

"If anyone takes the time to look at the standards," Education Commissioner Manny Diaz said Wednesday, "you can see everything is covered."

A torrent of controversy has followed. Critics believe there are ommissions and have taken particular issue with a portion of the state's summary on page 71 regarding instruction on "how slaves developed skills which, in some instances, could be applied for their personal benefit."

Harris called the standards "outrageous" and urged those listening to push back against what she considered propaganda.

"An abject and purposeful and intentional policy to mislead our children," Harris said. "Let us be clear— teachers want to teach the truth."

Political experts, meanwhile, said the Harris' visit was also stoking the coals for 2024. Professor Sean Foreman thought the White House was showing it hasn't forgotten Florida, despite major defeats for the party during last year's 2022 midterms.

"The Harris visit is a good sign for Florida Democrats who have been looking for any signal that the National Democrats haven't given up on them," Barry University political science professor Sean Foreman said.

Republicans were quick to denounce the visit. Gov. Ron DeSantis said in a tweet that the Biden administration's criticisms were a lie to "cover for their agenda of indoctrinating students…"

Christian Ziegler, Florida's GOP chair, said the White House should be focused on securing the southern border.

"Our border — millions just pouring over," Ziegler said. "She's actually the border czar. Instead of being down there doing her job, she's jumping on the first flight she can to come to Florida…"

Friday's trip to Florida was Harris' eighth since being sworn in. If national Democrats are serious about reclaiming the swing state in 2024, Florida will likely see more of the vice president in the coming months as the election draws near.