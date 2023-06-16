Historic week in presidential politics leaves uncertain future for 2024 election cycle

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A historic week for presidential politics has opened the door for an uncertain future in the 2024 election cycle. The frontrunner in the GOP primary was indicted on federal crimes. His opponents are now mixed on how to handle it. And, a newcomer entered the race, prompting some pundits to question why.

Federal officials formally arrested and charged former President Donald Trump inside a Miami courthouse Tuesday. Trump faces years of prison time if convicted of mishandling classified U.S. documents, though he's pleaded not guilty to everything. Trump has alleged the charges were political despite a pile of evidence.

"Today," Trump said in New Jersey following his court appearance, "we witness the most evil and heinous abuse of power in the history of our country."

In online posts — the former president has continued the narrative. He's also taken swings at those who consider the charges serious and potentially damning. That included Trump's former attorney general William Barr who suggested this week his old boss may be "toast."

"Virtually everyone is saying that the fake indictment is about election interference and should not have been brought," Trump said in a Friday video post. "Except Bill Barr, a disgruntled employee, and very weak person and very lazy attorney general — was totally ineffective."

While the candidate continues to light up social media with a storm of criticism, his campaign has been fundraising off the indictment. Officials blasted supporter inboxes with emails offering shirts, videos, and asking for donations. The campaign reported grabbing more than $6.6 million in a week.

"The Trump response is, actually, characteristically Trump," said University of South Florida political science professor Josh Scacco. "It's to push back. It's to fundraise. It's to deny, and it's to deflect. This is what he's done."

Republican opponents are mixed on how to handle the indictment. Given time, however, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, former Vice President Mike Pence and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie have all taken critical positions of the former president's legal situation.

"How about blame him," Christie told CNN during a town hall discussion, this week. "He did this. He took documents he wasn't supposed to take. He kept them when they asked for them back. He got a grand jury subpoena. He refused to comply…"

Others have run to Trump's defense. Vivek Ramaswamy is among them. He has now called on his fellow candidates to pledge to pardon Trump if elected.

"I have demanded that every other candidate in this race, either sign this commitment to pardon on Jan. 20, 2025, or else explain why they are not," Ramaswamy said while speaking outside the Miami courthouse on Tuesday.

Florida's governor, meanwhile, has been more reserved in his comments. He's often touted his goals for president without dissing Trump's claims of injustice.

"We're going to excise the political bias," Gov. Ron DeSantis said after signing the state budget on Thursday. "And, we are going to end the weaponization of the federal government."

It's unclear what kind of impact the indictment will have on polls. The latest show Trump remains the frontrunner with a double-digit lead.

Speaking of running, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez became the latest Republican to jump into the crowded field of GOP presidential candidates on Thursday. He told supporters why he's running during his official announcement speech in California at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library.

"It is time for a leader with a record of real results, not just rhetoric who believes with all his heart in the American dream, who wants to share it with everyone regardless of race, religion or complexion," Suarez said. "It's time for a leader who can connect with segments of our country that Republicans have historically lost, like young voters and urban voters, and segments we can make gains with like Hispanics and suburban women."

Pundits think Suarez is a long shot and wonder if the mayor is just laying a framework for a future White House attempt in 2028 or 2032.

"Running for president is an enormous task in the United States," Barry University political science professor Sean Foreman. "The fact that you have to travel the country and meet with so many different voters and raise money, it doesn't just happen over a few months."