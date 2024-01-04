Florida GOP readies for meeting to oust embattled chairman Christian Ziegler

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The final vote to remove Florida's embattled GOP chairman is coming on Monday, and high-ranking party members believe it's all but certain to happen.

The current chair, Christian Ziegler, faces allegations of rape and sexual battery connected to an October incident between the chairman and an acquaintance. The woman, who is said to have had a previous relationship with both Ziegler and his wife, alleges the Republican leader took advantage of her and videotaped the incident without consent.

Late last year, the Republican Party of Florida's (RPOF) executive board voted to strip Ziegler of his salary, his power and called for his resignation. The chair's title is all that remains — though that is likely next on the chopping block.

Behind closed doors on Jan. 8, the RPOF executive committee will meet in Tallahassee to complete the ouster, per party bylaws. Vice Chair Evan Power began the removal process and is essentially acting as interim chair until members select a new leader, also expected during that Monday meeting.

"He [Ziegler] doesn't seem to be talking to a lot of people," Power said. "And you know, that's his right to do. But I don't understand the reasoning that he's going through, but we're taking the appropriate action from the party to move on, and to help our elected officials and our Republican team win elections."

Power went on to say he believed there were more than enough votes to remove the chair from his top spot. Power, who ran against Ziegler last February, felt it was past time for a hat change.

"I think what we saw on the board is it was unanimous that they wanted to move on," Power said. "We're going to have a handful of people who probably want to give (Ziegler) a little bit more time. But I think it's pretty universal, that it's time to have a new chairman and to move the party forward because the party is more important than one person."

Numerous other high-ranking Republicans see the situation black eye ahead of the fast-approaching 2024 election. Many have told us they're eager to wash their hands and move on, some frustrated that Ziegler has refused to "read the room" and resign.

"I don't see the purpose of putting everybody through this," Rep. Randy Fine, R-Palm Bay, a member of the RPOF executive committee. "He's going to be removed. He's not getting paid. Why would he continue this? I don't understand the rationale."

It will take only a simple majority of the committee to complete the removal, and while journalists won't be allowed inside party members said Thursday they'll brief the press once everything concludes.

"I think, at least in the media-wise, that's been the thing," Power said. "If you Google Florida, GOP, or RPOF, you get a lot of stories that we don't want to be talking about, so I think it's a bit of a distraction. I think it's a temporary one and one we can move beyond."

Following the vote to remove Ziegler, party members will hold an election to select a new leader. Power is one of the candidates. The other is Peter Feaman who is serving as the state party's National Committeeman. Ziegler technically can try and run as well, though that's not expected.