Pole vaulter Kendricks out of Games after positive COVID test

Two-time reigning world pole vault champion Sam Kendricks will not represent the United States in Tokyo after testing positive for COVID-19, precluding both a bid for his second Olympic medal and a highly anticipated showdown with world record-holder Mondo Duplantis of Sweden.

The 2016 Olympic bronze medalist's father and co-coach, Scott Kendricks, confirmed the news local time Thursday in a post on Instagram:

"Today in Tokyo, officials informed Sam that his daily test for Cov 19 was positive, So he is out of the competition," Scott Kendricks said in the later-removed post. "He feels fine and has no symptoms. Love you son. See you soon. #rancho_olympia #polevaulting"

The U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee later corroborated, stating Kendricks had been transferred to a hotel for isolation, supported by team staff.

"Sam is an incredible and accomplished member of Team USA and his presence will be missed," the NOC said.

Kendricks' close contacts were immediately notified, according to USA Track and Field, which said it was "following the USOPC and TOCOG's guidance on next steps to ensure the safety of the remainder of our delegation, and to offer support to Sam."

SEE MORE: 2019 Worlds: Sam Kendricks wins pole vault gold

A native of Oxford, Mississippi, the 28-year-old is a first lieutenant in the U.S. Army Reserve and, until the positive test, was a gold-medal contender.

Chris Nilsen, who ended Kendricks' six-title national champion streak at last month's U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials, assumes the spot and role as top American.

Given the comradery for which the discipline's known, Kendricks' charismatic presence will be a notable miss from pole vault competition inside Olympic Stadium. And, consequently, Duplantis' probable path to victory simplifies.

Matt Ludwig, fourth at trials, is the team's alternate in the event. It wasn't immediately clear whether he'd be able to successfully join them in Tokyo.

Men's pole vault qualifying begins Saturday morning in Japan, or 8:40 p.m. Friday ET.

SEE MORE: Rio 2016: Brazil's Braz wins pole vault, USA's Kendricks 3rd