The Podium: How 'the grab' can make or break a gold medal run

“The grab” is an important nuance of snowboarding or skiing. Successful grabs can make the difference in getting on the podum, but a slip-up can prove costly.

In freeskiing events, the ski grab makes a trick that much better. In snowboard cross, it can make athletes more aerodynamic.

Day 9’s episode of The Podium starts with three American freeskiers – Nick Goepper , Mac Forehand and Colby Stevenson – who describe the levels of complication and variation when it comes to the different kinds of tricks. They also talk about what happens if they miss a grab and times when grabbing the sharp skis result in a cut hand.