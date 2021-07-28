Podcast: MyKayla Skinner’s bumpy road to Tokyo

To persevere is defined as achieving something after overcoming difficulties or delays. It also helps to define how U.S. Olympic gymnast MyKayla Skinner made it to the Tokyo Games.

In today’s In The Village podcast, Skinner, an alternate on the U.S. Rio team, dishes about how the 2020 Games postponement and a bone spur nearly ended her career. She also talks about her own bout with COVID-19 and pneumonia that sidetracked her training.

