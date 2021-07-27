Podcast: Jordyn Barratt teaches a little Skateboard 101

Who knew there were so many nuances in skateboarding? Well skateboarders, of course. But for many unknowing observers, it’s just riding on a board with wheels. Thankfully we have U.S. Olympic skateboarder Jordyn Barratt on this episode of In The Village to set us straight.

Barratt, 22, explains to host Elizabet Beisel the differences between street and park skating and how pushing differs from pumping. She also reflects on the grueling and often bruising process of learning new tricks. “Everybody is going to fall,” she says. “You just got to get up and do it again.”

In The Village is your podcast ticket inside the Olympic Village at the Tokyo Olympics. Tune in everyday during the Games for new and exclusive interviews with some of Team USA’s finest athletes.

