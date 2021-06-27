Paul Chelimo wins Olympic Trials 5000m in sprint-finish
Getty Images
Getty Images
EUGENE, OREGON - JUNE 27: Paul Chelimo reacts after winning Men's 5,000 Meter Run during day ten of the 2020 U.S. Olympic Track & Field Team Trials at Hayward Field on June 27, 2021 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
Posted at 2:56 PM, Jun 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-27 14:57:46-04
