Deputies give 'all clear' after 'possible threat' at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School

School placed on lockdown during search of campus
Broward Sheriff's Office deputies are seen with a dog on the outdoor basketball courts at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School after a "possible threat," Feb. 15, 2023, in Parkland, Fla.
Posted at 3:32 PM, Feb 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-15 16:13:49-05

PARKLAND, Fla. — Broward Sheriff's Office deputies have given the "all clear" after investigating a "possible threat" Wednesday at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, one year and a day after a mass shooting on the campus that left 17 people dead.

Sheriff's spokeswoman Gerdy St. Louis said deputies were alerted to the possible threat shortly before 2 p.m.

The school was briefly placed on lockdown while deputies searched the campus.

St. Louis said no threat was identified and students were dismissed.

She said there was no threat to students or staff.

The incident comes just a day after families and members of the community gathered to remember the 14 students and three faculty members who lost their lives in the 2018 massacre.

