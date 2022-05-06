Former Parkland sheriff will head much smaller police force

MIAMI (AP) — The Florida sheriff ostracized for his agency’s response to the Parkland massacre that left 17 people dead will again be heading a law enforcement agency.

Former Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel was appointed chief of the much-smaller police force in Opa-locka.

That municipality is part of Miami-Dade County.

Israel was removed from office by Gov. Ron DeSantis in 2019, nearly a year after the February 2018 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

DeSantis said the sheriff displayed poor leadership and failed to keep children safe during the mass shooting.