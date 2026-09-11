WESTLAKE, Fla. — A newly formed group in Westlake will host its first annual 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony on Friday evening, bringing together residents, first responders, law enforcement and city leaders to honor the lives lost in the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks.

The ceremony takes place from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at The Lodge in Westlake. The event is open to residents and members only.

WATCH BELOW: Westlake community marks 25th anniversary of 9/11

Westlake community marks 25th anniversary of 9/11 with first remembrance ceremony

The 9/11 Remembrance & First Responder Group was founded and is led by Westlake resident Bobby Farber, who has a direct personal connection to the attacks. Originally from Brooklyn, N.Y., Farber was working as an electrician under the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001, when he saw the first tower get hit. He managed to escape the falling debris.

WPTV reporter Christy Waite listened as he described what he saw that day 25 years ago.

"Most surreal moment of my life. It was like the world stopped and went into slow motion. But that's not what was happening; everything was coming down, and I had to run. You could feel the heat from the flame that came out," Farber said.

Farber also recalls the moment the second tower was hit.

"I heard this roar that got louder and louder, and there was the second plane. It came right over our head directly into the building," Farber said.

In the weeks following the attacks, Farber also helped rebuild the area. Today, he says he is lucky to be alive and uses his story and the stories of others to ensure no one forgets what happened 25 years ago.

"I want people to remember this. I want them to be passionate about it and, as always, just never forget. There will be a day when I won’t be here either, and I hope someone steps behind me to take over all of this," Farber said.

After moving to Westlake in July 2024, Farber became deeply involved in the community, serving on the city's boards and participating in local civic efforts. His personal connection to 9/11 and continued commitment to public service led him to establish the group, which is composed of fellow Westlake residents who share an interest in honoring the victims. The 9/11 Remembrance & First Responder Group is community-led.

Guests speakers at tonight's event include: representatives from the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue, members of the Seminole Improvement District, Girl Scouts Troop 24570, the Acreage Pines Elementary School Chorus, Westlake city officials and community leaders.