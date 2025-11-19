Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Urban League of Palm Beach County to host Thanksgiving food drive in West Palm Beach

The free food distribution begins at 7 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 22 at the former site of University Preparatory Academy located at 2101 N. Australian Avenue
Urban League of Palm Beach County
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Urban League of Palm Beach County will distribute free food Saturday morning to help families prepare for Thanksgiving dinner.

The annual Thanksgiving Food Drive begins at 7 a.m. and continues until all the food is distributed. The event takes place at the former University Preparatory Academy site located at 2101 N. Australian Avenue in West Palm Beach.

The organization said the food drive honors the memory of John Weiss, a beloved former Urban League employee who started the organization's tradition of giving during the holiday.

WPTV is a proud sponsor of the event.

The Urban League of Palm Beach County is also seeking volunteers for Saturday's food distribution. People interested in helping can sign up here.

