Supreme Court blocks President Trump's effort to end birthright citizenship in 6-3 ruling

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday blocked President Donald Trump's effort to end birthright citizenship, ruling 6-3 that the constitutional protection remains in place for children born in the United States, regardless of their parents' immigration status.

The decision is a major setback for Trump, who signed an executive order targeting birthright citizenship on his first day back in office, arguing the move would help repair the nation's immigration system.

WATCH BELOW: Supreme Court blocks Trump's effort to end birthright citizenship

Supreme Court blocks Trump's effort to end birthright citizenship

The order sought to deny automatic citizenship to children born in the U.S. to parents who are in the country illegally. Opponents quickly challenged the policy in federal court, arguing it violated the 14th Amendment. Ratified in 1868, the amendment guarantees citizenship to nearly anyone born on U.S. soil.

Immigration advocates celebrated the ruling outside the Supreme Court.

Ana Marie Hernandez with the Florida Immigrant Coalition said the executive order created fear and confusion for many immigrant families.

"Big, huge decision today, and we feel very relieved," Hernandez said. "Many people were fearing, like, 'OK, I was born in the U.S., I've lived here my entire life. If I am no longer a U.S. citizen, then where am I a citizen of?'" Hernandez said. "All of the uncertainty is cruel."

Among those following the case closely was 18-year-old Sindia, a recent high school graduate and full-time student whose parents immigrated from Guatemala in the early 2000s.

"My parents came here from Guatemala due to the genocide," Sindia said. "Thankfully, my brothers and I were born here, and we are U.S. citizens."

Sindia said her citizenship has given her educational opportunities unavailable to some of her classmates, including access to scholarships.

She said she panicked when Trump first announced plans to end birthright citizenship.

"It just sent me in a panic," she said. "It wasn't clear if he wanted to backtrack it, which would have affected me personally."

After the ruling, Sindia said she felt relieved.

"It was written in the Constitution that people born on U.S. soil are automatically granted citizenship, and it was written for a reason," she said.

Retired Army veteran and former National Security Council member Alex Vindman also criticized the executive order.

"I could only imagine others having everything they know being questioned," Vindman said. "It is very much cruel and unacceptable."

He came to the United States at three years old seeking refuge from the Soviet Union.

But supporters of Trump's proposal argued the 14th Amendment was never intended to apply to children born to parents without lasting ties to the United States.

Carl Cascio, chairman of the Republican Party of Palm Beach County, argued the ruling weakens immigration enforcement.

"The majority opinion really falls flat," Cascio said. "It opens the door to unfettered access to our borders completely in violation of our immigration laws."

In a dissenting opinion, Justice Samuel Alito warned the ruling could create security risks and called the outcome "grotesque" and unfair to immigrants who spend years legally pursuing citizenship.

Vindman rejected that argument.

"The 14th Amendment couldn't be more crystal clear on what birthright citizenship is," he said.

Unless Congress were to pass a constitutional amendment — a rare and difficult process — birthright citizenship is expected to remain protected under the Constitution.

WPTV

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