School district to host tuition-free preschool in West Palm Beach

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The School Board of the School District of Palm Beach County approved a facilities use agreement with Bezos Academy Tuesday, paving the way for a new tuition-free, Montessori-inspired preschool at Roosevelt Elementary School.

The School District of Palm Beach County made the announcement Wednesday.

The preschool is designed to support low-income families and will offer year-round programming, five days a week for children between the ages of three and five, the district said in a news release.

WATCH: Jeff Bezos discusses why he started Bezos Academy



Bezos Academy was started by Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon.com. The preschool will provide everything that children need during the day, including meals, educational materials and field trips, according to the news release.

The preschool will feature five classrooms and will have space for 100 students.

Renovations are set to begin later this year.

Once the school opening date is set, more information and an application for the lottery-based selection process will be posted here.