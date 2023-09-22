Watch Now
Person killed in west Boca Raton apartment fire

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue
Posted at 12:13 PM, Sep 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-22 12:13:59-04

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — One person is dead following an apartment fire in west Boca Raton on Friday morning.

Capt. Tom Reyes, the public information officer for Palm Beach County Fire Rescue, said firefighters responded to a quad-plex apartment building in the 9600 block of Boca Gardens Circle North just before 8:30 a.m.

Reyes said heavy black smoke and flames were coming from an apartment.

Inside, firefighters found a person, who was tragically pronounced dead at the scene. A second person was taken to a local hospital.

Firefighters were eventually able to contain the fire. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

