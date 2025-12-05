Palm Beach County teacher arrested, accused of sexual encounters with student

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A Palm Beach County school teacher was arrested Thursday after being accused of having sex with one of his students.

According to the arrest report, 26-year-old Elias Farley faces charges of unlawful sexual activity with a minor and offense against a student by an authority figure for having multiple sexual encounters with a 16 to 17-year-old student.

PBSO

Farley, who was a teacher at Donna Klein Jewish Academy, west of Boca Raton, began communication with the student in June 2025, which continued throughout the summer through a shared Google Document.

The arrest report states that a physical, sexual relationship began in September, with Farley having intercourse with the student in his classroom in October and at his apartment in November.

In mid-November, the student disclosed the relationship to another teacher. The teacher alerted the school's principal, who contacted the student's parents.

Police executed a search warrant at Farley's apartment on Monday, where police found physical evidence of the sexual encounters. Police also obtained school security footage showing Farley and the victim going into different rooms together.

Farley made his first court appearance Friday morning and is being held at the Palm Beach County Jail without bond.

Donna Klein Jewish Academy sent WPTV this statement regarding the incident:

"Donna Klein Jewish Academy is aware that one of its former teachers, Elias Farley, has been arrested for alleged unlawful sexual activity with a minor and offense against a student by an authority figure. The School is cooperating fully with law enforcement.

This is a difficult time for all of us at Donna Klein. We are approaching this serious situation with the utmost care, keeping the well-being of our students, faculty, and families at the forefront. We are steadfast in our commitment to providing a safe and secure environment for everyone in our school community.

DKJA will be working closely with all students, faculty and staff to provide resources and support where needed and to ensure a safe, compassionate and educational environment for all to continue to learn and thrive as we navigate this difficult time together.

Because this is an ongoing matter and out of respect for the privacy of our community, we are unable to provide further detail regarding this matter at this time."

