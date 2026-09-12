Man arrested after contacting law enforcement to report he killed his mother in Delray Beach: PBSO

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO) said a man is facing a first-degree murder charge after he called law enforcement to report he killed his mother in Delray Beach.

Deputies said they responded to the 5100 block of Monterey Lane shortly after 2 p.m. on Sept. 11 after 77-year-old Alexander Harrington contacted law enforcement and reported that he had killed his mother.

Upon arrival, deputies said they took Harrington into custody without incident. PBSO said they found Harrington's deceased mother inside the home with what appeared to be stab wounds.

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division responded to the scene and assumed the homicide investigation, according to PBSO.

Deputies said Harrington was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

