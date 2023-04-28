Watch Now
NewsPalm Beach CountyRegion S Palm Beach County

Actions

Grand opening delayed for new Sprouts Farmers Market west of Boca Raton

New location coming soon, according to website
Sprouts Farmers Market.jpeg
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sprouts Farmers Market
Sprouts Farmers Market.jpeg
Posted at 2:23 PM, Apr 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-28 14:26:54-04

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Those wanting to go to the new Sprouts Farmers Market west of Boca Raton will have to wait a little longer.

On Friday, the Sprouts Farmers Market corporate office told WPTV the new store located at 9831 Glades Rd. in Shadowwood Square is not open yet. The store was originally scheduled to open on April 28.

Accodring to the natural grocery store chain's website, the Boca Raton location is "coming soon."

The corporate office did not say why the grand opening is delayed but said they will announce a hiring event soon.

Meanwhile, a new Sprouts Farmers Market in Delray Beach is schedule to open in Delray Commons at 5030 W. Atlantic Ave. on June 9, according to the store's website.

No word yet on when the hiring fairs for the Boca Raton location will happen or when the store will open.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Stream Your WPTV Local News

WATCH FREE! 24/7