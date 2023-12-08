LIVE: Fuel truck erupts in flames on Florida's Turnpike in west Boynton Beach

WATCH LIVE COVERAGE:

A fuel tanker truck erupted in flames on Florida's Turnpike in west Boynton Beach on Friday morning, shutting down all lanes of the highway.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the fire broke out between Hypoluxo Road and Boynton Beach Boulevard just before 6 a.m.

Aerial video from WPTV Chopper 5 showed a fuel truck engulfed in flames in the northbound lanes, as fuel leaked from from the vehicle and trailed down both sides of the Turnpike.

WPTV A fuel truck engulfed in flames on Florida's Turnpike between Hypoluxo Road and Boynton Beach Boulevard in west Boynton Beach on Dec. 8, 2023.

Firefighters from Palm Beach County Fire Rescue were on the highway, spraying down the tanker with a combination of water and foam, according to WPTV Chopper 5 photojournalist Johann Hoffend.

"This flame is evil. It is just as mean as they get," Hoffend said in a live report.

Chopper 5 video showed the fire was completely put out just before 7:30 a.m., with the wreckage covered in white foam.

WPTV A fuel truck engulfed in flames on Florida's Turnpike between Hypoluxo Road and Boynton Beach Boulevard in west Boynton Beach on Dec. 8, 2023.

The FHP said the Turnpike closures run from Southern Boulevard in West Palm Beach south to Boynton Beach Boulevard in west Boynton Beach.

Drivers going north and south are advised to take U.S. 441, Jog Road, Military Trail, or Interstate 95 as alternate routes.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue's Special Operations Team, which specializes in hazmat emergencies and technical rescues, is on scene.

Update : Fire out. https://t.co/LHERY0SzJz — PBC Fire Rescue (@PBCFR) December 8, 2023

Several residents who live in the Isola Bella community in the area of U.S. 441 and Hypoluxo Road said on our WPTV Facebook page they heard a very loud explosion just before 6 a.m.

Silvia Taylor & Rich LoGelfo Photos of a fuel tanker fire on Florida's Turnpike in west Boynton Beach, taken in the Isola Bella community off Hypoluxo Road on Dec. 8, 2023.

It's unclear if anyone was hurt in the wreck.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.