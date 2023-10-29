Fire rescue personnel battle warehouse building fire west of Boca Raton

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — One day after a building fire west of Boca Raton, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue personnel returned to the scene Sunday morning to deal with hotspots.

On Saturday, the fire was visible from Florida's Turnpike.

At approximately 6:10 p.m., units were dispatched to the 22000 block of Boca Rio Road, south of West Palmetto Road. Initial arriving units found a large maintenance building that had heavy and advanced fire conditions, spokesman Tom Reyes said in an inquiry.

Multiple hoselines attacked this fire from several sides of the building.

The many golf carts inside the building added to the rapid fire growth, Reyes said. The fire was under control at approximately 8:15 p.m.

West Palm Beach Food truck fire put out in West Palm Beach Allen Cone

A PBCFR fire investigator was on the scene and has found the fire to be accidental in nature. There were no reported injuries on this incident.

On Sunday, Ladder 57 was recalled to the site

"This was to make sure all hot spots were out," Reyes wrote in an inquiry. "As expected, there were some small areas of smoke upon arrival. These smoking areas are inside the perimeter of the building."

He said there is significant structural damage to the building and it is unsafe to enter it.

They were using elevated streams to better reach the interior areas of this building.

Two weeks ago, personnel also put out a fire that was about a mile north and also visible from Florida's Turnpike.

A maintenance shed ignited with heavy, black smoke at 20940 Boca Grove Blvd., south of Glades Road. And like the more recent fire, several golf carts and lawnmowers inside the shed were one fire.