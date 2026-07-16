Deputy shoots man who pointed shotgun at deputies during welfare check near Delray Beach

A Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputy shot a man during a welfare check Wednesday afternoon after the man pointed a shotgun at deputies, investigators said.

Deputies responded around 1:40 p.m. to the 15000 block of Jackson Road in unincorporated Delray Beach to conduct a welfare check.

Deputies encountered a 23-year-old man holding a shotgun. When the man saw deputies, he raised the shotgun and pointed it at them, prompting one deputy to fire, striking the man.

Deputies immediately rendered aid until Palm Beach County Fire Rescue arrived. The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment. His condition has not been released.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement and investigators from the Palm Beach County State Attorney's Office responded to the scene. FDLE will lead the investigation into the deputy-involved shooting.

Charges against the man are pending. The investigation remains ongoing.

