Deputies search for person who apparently threw Shih Tzu over fence at Tri-County Animal Rescue

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputies are trying to find the person who apparently threw a neglected dog over a fence at the Tri-County Animal Rescue.

The Shih Tzu was found by a Tri-County Animal Rescue volunteer along the fence line on the north side of the property early Wednesday.

Sheriff's spokeswoman Teri Barbera said the dog could barely stand and was found inside the locked gate. She said the dog wasn't microchipped and had no collar.

We're looking for the heartless owners who left this dog on the morning of June 8th at the Tri-County Animal Rescue in Boca Raton. The dog could barely stand, let alone walk. Parker had to have emergency surgery. We're asking for your help. This is animal cruelty. pic.twitter.com/qTL44WdEXT — PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) June 10, 2022

Veterinarians, who named the dog "Parker," said the Shih Tzu has been neglected for a long time and required immediate surgery. She is now recovering at the facility.

"We're asking for your help," deputies said on Twitter. "This is animal cruelty."