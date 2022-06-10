Watch
Deputies search for person who apparently threw Shih Tzu over fence at Tri-County Animal Rescue

Emergency surgery required for 'Parker,' who could barely stand
Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office
Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputies want to find out who left "Parker," a Shih Tzu found at the Tri-County Animal Rescue, barely able to stand.
Posted at 11:57 AM, Jun 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-10 12:00:41-04

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputies are trying to find the person who apparently threw a neglected dog over a fence at the Tri-County Animal Rescue.

The Shih Tzu was found by a Tri-County Animal Rescue volunteer along the fence line on the north side of the property early Wednesday.

Sheriff's spokeswoman Teri Barbera said the dog could barely stand and was found inside the locked gate. She said the dog wasn't microchipped and had no collar.

Veterinarians, who named the dog "Parker," said the Shih Tzu has been neglected for a long time and required immediate surgery. She is now recovering at the facility.

"We're asking for your help," deputies said on Twitter. "This is animal cruelty."

