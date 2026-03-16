87-year-old man dies after being hit by car at Palm Beach County Costco

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — An 87-year-old man died after being hit by a car at a Costco in southern Palm Beach County.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, Maurice Kofman died on Sunday from injuries sustained in the collision, which took place on March 9.

PBSO says Michelle Trang Nguyen, 54, was driving a 2013 Lexus in the parking lot of Costco at 17800 S. Congress Avenue, attempting to make a left turn.

Kofman was walking towards the entrance and Nguyen failed to yield the right of way, striking Kofman and knocking him to the ground.

Kofman was transported to Delray Medical Center with critical injuries.