TRAFFIC: All lanes of Indiantown Road closed in Jupiter after gas line hit: Officials

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — All lanes of Indiantown Road in Jupiter are closed for emergency road construction.

Jupiter Police said Indiantown Road is closed eastbound and westbound from Island Way to I-95.

All eastbound traffic is being diverted onto I-95 and westbound onto Central Boulevard.

A Town of Jupiter official said the road is closed after a construction crew hit a gas line, causing a gas leak.

Watch video:

Indiantown Road West near Maplewood Drive in Palm Beach County closed

This is a developing story. WPTV will provide more details as they become available.

