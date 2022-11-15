Watch Now
NewsPalm Beach CountyRegion C Palm Beach County

Actions

Woman injured in drive-by shooting in Palm Springs

Watch the latest WPTV News Channel 5 West Palm headlines any time.
Palm Springs police respond to a drive-by shooting in the 300 block of Alameda Drive, Nov. 15, 2022.jpg
Posted at 10:44 AM, Nov 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-15 10:44:19-05

PALM SPRINGS, Fla. — A woman was taken to the hospital after an early morning drive-by shooting Tuesday in Palm Springs, authorities said.

The Palm Springs Police Department said a woman in her 20s was shot just before 3 a.m. in front of a home in the 300 block of Alameda Drive.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where she's in stable condition, the police department said.

The weapon involved was a high-caliber rifle, and the shooter, who fired multiple rounds, was in a dark sedan.

Police believe this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.

If you have any information about who the gunman is, call Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County at 1-800-458-TIPS.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
South Florida's 9 promo

Local news, entertainment & more!