Woman charged with animal cruelty after bringing 'severely emaciated' dog to veterinarian

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A West Palm Beach woman is facing a felony animal cruelty charge after investigators said her Yorkshire terrier was so severely malnourished that veterinarians gave the dog the lowest possible body condition score before it was euthanized.

The investigation began Oct. 2 when Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control officers responded to Access Specialty Animal Hospital in Royal Palm Beach after staff reported a suspected animal cruelty case involving a 7-year-old Yorkshire terrier named King.

Veterinary staff told investigators King arrived in critical condition suffering from severe emaciation, a heavy flea infestation and signs of prolonged neglect. According to the affidavit, veterinarians assigned King a 1 out of 9 body condition score on the Purina Body Condition Scale, the lowest possible rating, indicating extreme emaciation.

The attending veterinarian told investigators the dog was non-responsive, severely hypothermic and in respiratory and cardiac distress when he arrived. According to the affidavit, the Yorkie was unable to breathe on his own.

The veterinarian determined King's condition was the result of a chronic deterioration that developed over weeks or months rather than a sudden illness. Despite emergency lifesaving measures, including intubation and assisted ventilation, the dog's condition remained poor due to the severity of his condition. The veterinarian said the dog's emaciation as among the most severe she had encountered in her veterinary career and concluded King's suffering was most likely caused by prolonged neglect and a lack of adequate care.

The affidavit states Marseille and another individual declined an advanced stabilization treatment recommended by the hospital because they could not afford the cost.

Hospital staff identified Charlynn Marseille, 33, as the person who brought King to the veterinary hospital. Investigators later confirmed ownership through animal records and an interview at Marseille's West Palm Beach residence, where she acknowledged owning the dog.

Investigators also referenced a 2023 complaint involving the same dog. According to the affidavit, a caller reported concerns that King had been left alone for days without food and was crying.

Marseille was arrested Oct. 14 and charged with aggravated animal cruelty causing excessive pain or suffering. She is being held at the Palm Beach County