Teen suspect in fatal shooting of Emmanuel Castaneda charged as adult

Gardy Strague, 17, faces charges of murder, armed robbery
Gardy Strague and Emmanuel Castaneda
Posted at 9:39 PM, Jan 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-10 21:49:01-05

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A 17-year-old Greenacres boy accused of fatally shooting another teenager has been charged as an adult.

Gardy Strague was booked into the main Palm Beach County jail Tuesday. He has been identified as the teenage suspect in the shooting death of Emmanuel Castaneda, 17, of Lantana, a spokesman for the Palm Beach County state attorney's office told WPTV.

Castaneda was found shot to death Dec. 21 near 120th Avenue and 75th Lane North near Loxahatchee. The Lake Worth High School student had been missing for several days before his body was discovered.

Online jail records show that Strague is charged with second-degree murder, armed robbery and discharging a weapon into a dwelling, vehicle or aircraft.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

