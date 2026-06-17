Promise Fund to offer free mammogram screenings in Palm Beach County next month

Women in Palm Beach County will have two opportunities next month to receive free mammogram screenings through events hosted by Promise Fund, a South Florida nonprofit focused on increasing survivorship from breast and cervical cancer.

The organization will hold free Mammography Screening Days on July 11 in Jupiter and July 12 in West Palm Beach. The screenings are being offered in partnership with Florida Mobile Mammography, HealthyMe, the Health Care District of Palm Beach County, Origin Church, the Florida Department of Health and Monarch Health Services.

The first event is scheduled for July 11 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 411 W. Indiantown Road in Jupiter. The second will take place July 12 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 6073 Summit Blvd. in West Palm Beach.

"The Promise Fund is here to make screenings accessible for everyone, especially those who might otherwise go without care," Lissette Lahoz said.

Lahoz, Promise Fund's Palm Beach County navigator, continued:

"Early detection can make a real difference. Treatment is often easier to manage, and people are able to focus more on their health, their families, and their everyday lives."

Appointments are required for both events. Those interested can register by calling 877-427-7664.

Promise Fund serves women throughout Palm Beach, Broward and Martin counties who are uninsured, underinsured or have limited access to health care.

Promise Fund has reached more than 145,000 women across South Florida through education and advocacy efforts. More than 27,000 women have received access to screenings, diagnostics and care through its programs, and 286 women diagnosed with cancer have received assistance navigating treatment.

The nonprofit currently operates 4 co-located screening programs in Palm Beach and Broward counties and is seeking funding to establish a similar program in Martin County.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

