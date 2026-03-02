PBSO seeking suspect who fled hit-and-run near Forest Hill Boulevard on foot

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO) is looking for a suspect who fled the scene of a hit-and-run on foot.

Investigators say on Saturday, a 2020 Honda Accord was stopped in the center lane at the intersection of southbound Military Trail and Forest Hill Boulevard, when a 2013 Toyota Highlander approaching from the rear failed to stop, colliding with the rear of the Honda.

Both vehicles were projected south, and the driver of the Toyota fled eastbound on Forest Hill on foot before law enforcement arrived. PBSO says the driver was wearing a pink shirt and white pants.

The driver and passenger of the Honda were transported to St. Mary's for their injuries. The driver sustained critical injuries, and the passenger sustained serious injuries.

PBSO asks anyone with information about the suspect or the crash to contact Investigator Schneider at SchneiderJ@pbso.org, 561-681-4535 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS (8477).