Palm Beach County detectives investigating murder-suicide near West Palm Beach

Man shot 2 people, killing 1 of them, before taking own life, sheriff's office says
Posted at 8:15 AM, Dec 22, 2022
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Thursday it's investigating a murder-suicide near West Palm Beach that left two people dead.

Deputies responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of Meadowbrook Drive just before 10:30 p.m. Wednesday and found a man and woman dead, as well as another man injured.

The sheriff's office said the preliminary investigation revealed the deceased man had shot the two other people before taking his own life.

The injured man was taken to a local hospital, where his condition is unknown.

Detectives from PBSO's Violent Crimes Division are now investigating the incident, and the sheriff's office said there is no threat to the community.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

