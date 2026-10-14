Motorcyclist killed in Palm Springs crash; drivers urged to avoid the area

PALM SPRINGS, Fla. — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash involving a car Wednesday afternoon in Palm Springs, police said.

The Palm Springs Police Department said the crash happened at approximately 2:14 p.m. at the intersection of South Congress Avenue and 2nd Avenue North.

Officers responding to the scene found that the crash involved a motorcycle and a red Toyota Corolla.

Police have not released the identity of the person who died or provided details about what led to the collision.

Investigators remained at the scene Wednesday afternoon gathering evidence and investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Drivers should expect delays near the intersection and are encouraged to use alternate routes.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has video or other information is asked to contact Palm Springs police Officer Fardella at 561-584-8369 or BFardella@vpsfl.org.

