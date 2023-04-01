Man dies in 3-car crash on Okeechobee Boulevard

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A 47-year-old man died in a three-vehicle crash early Saturday, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said.

John Hosfield, of West Palm Beach, died in the crash that occurred in the 5400 block of Okeechobee Boulevard, west of West Palm Beach, just after 2 a.m.

Hosfield, driving a 2016 Suzuki, was traveling westbound on Okeechobee Boulevard at a high rate of speed approaching a 2022 Honda Civic driven by Michael Vargas, 32, of Coral Springs, according to deputies.

Mohammed Zahangir, 41, of West Palm Beach, was driving a 2011 Honda Accord westbound on Okeechobee Boulevard ahead of the Honda Civic.

The driver of Suzuki erratically changed lanes through westbound traffic and entered the Civic's lane of travel, deputies said. The Suzuki struck the side of the Honda Civic.

Hosfield was ejected from his vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other two drivers were uninjured.