Watch Now
NewsPalm Beach CountyRegion C Palm Beach County

Actions

Man dies 12 days after crossing into path of SUV near West Palm Beach

Crash occurred at Congress Avenue, north of Gun Club Road
Posted at 8:51 PM, Sep 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-11 20:51:12-04

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A 52-year-old Riviera Beach man died 12 days after crossing into the path of an SUV near West Palm Beach, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Monday.

At about 5:40 p.m. Aug. 29, David Campbell was crossing eastbound across Congress Avenue, north of Gun Club Road, and was struck by a 2022 Mazda CX30 driven by a 83-year-old West Palm Beach man, causing a violent collision.

Campbell was taken to St. Mary's Medical Center in West Palm Beach and died Sunday.

The driver was not injured.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Stream Your WPTV Local News

WATCH FREE! 24/7