Lake Park Elementary School principal arrested on DUI charge

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Carlos Castro, the principal of Lake Park Elementary School in Palm Beach County, was arrested on a misdemeanor DUI charge after crashing into another car Thursday night, deputies said.

The crash happened on Thursday just after 10 p.m. at the intersection of South Military Trail and Purdy Lane, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said.

According to a DUI probable cause affidavit, 51-year-old Castro told deputies he was coming from East Point Country Club and was dropping a friend home in the area when he hit the back of another car, while in traffic. The driver of the other car told deputies that Castro admitted to drinking and agreed to pull over into a parking lot, while she called police.

Deputies said Castro smelled of alcohol, his speech was "slow and slurred," he was unsteady on his feet and "staggered when he walked."

He submitted to roadside field sobriety tests, which he failed, the affidavit said.

Castro was arrested and faces a misdemeanor charge of DUI influence of alcohol or drugs.

Lake Park Elementary School sent the following message to families and staff Friday morning: