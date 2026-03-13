Lake Park Elementary School principal arrested on DUI charge

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Carlos Castro, the principal of Lake Park Elementary School in Palm Beach County, was arrested on a misdemeanor DUI charge after crashing into another car Thursday night, deputies said.
The crash happened on Thursday just after 10 p.m. at the intersection of South Military Trail and Purdy Lane, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said.
According to a DUI probable cause affidavit, 51-year-old Castro told deputies he was coming from East Point Country Club and was dropping a friend home in the area when he hit the back of another car, while in traffic. The driver of the other car told deputies that Castro admitted to drinking and agreed to pull over into a parking lot, while she called police.
Deputies said Castro smelled of alcohol, his speech was "slow and slurred," he was unsteady on his feet and "staggered when he walked."
He submitted to roadside field sobriety tests, which he failed, the affidavit said.
Castro was arrested and faces a misdemeanor charge of DUI influence of alcohol or drugs.
Lake Park Elementary School sent the following message to families and staff Friday morning:
Good morning, Lake Park Elementary School families and staff,
My name is Dr. Ana Arce-Gonzalez, and I serve as the Instructional Superintendent overseeing Lake Park Elementary School. I am writing to inform you of an off-campus incident involving the school principal, Dr. Carlos Castro. Dr. Castro was arrested on charges unrelated to the school or any of our students.
The School District takes this matter seriously and is currently investigating the situation. Because this is an active personnel matter, we are unable to provide additional details at this time.
Please know that our top priority is providing a safe and stable environment for our students. The school day and all student activities are continuing as scheduled. We remain deeply committed to providing a safe, productive, and stable learning environment for your children. To help us maintain this environment, we kindly ask that you refrain from discussing this matter with your children. Our collective goal is to keep them focused on their learning and daily activities.
Thank you for your continued support of Lake Park Elementary School.