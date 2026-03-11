Fire outside Palm Beach County mosque leaves worshippers asking: Was this a message?

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — An undocumented man from Honduras is facing an arson charge and an immigration hold after Palm Beach County deputies say he intentionally set a motorbike on fire in the middle of an intersection outside a mosque, as worshippers were arriving for Ramadan prayers.

WATCH: Fire set just as worshippers arrived for Ramadan prayers

Man charged with arson after setting bike on fire near mosque

Kenneth Espinal Villatoro is charged with second-degree arson in connection with the fire at the intersection of Haven Road and Purdy Lane in unincorporated Palm Beach County, near the Muslim Community of Palm Beach County. He was transported to Palm Beach County Main Jail and is currently on an ICE hold.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office told WPTV's Kayla McDermott that Villatoro has not said he set the fire to send a message to the mosque, but investigators say the case remains open.

PBSO dispatch received a 911 call at approximately 7 p.m. on Monday, reporting that an unknown subject had intentionally lit a bicycle on fire. Deputies responded and observed what appeared to be a fully engulfed motorbike in the middle of the intersection. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue responded and put out the flames.

Noah Tin was among the hundreds of people who showed up Monday to pray during Ramadan when the fire broke out.

"It was raging. It was like it might explode," Tin said.

Tin called 911, and he told McDermott the fire shut down the street in front of the Muslim Community of Palm Beach County.

"Why would you do it in front of a mosque?" Tin said. "I feel like that could be a message, like, you know, a threat to us," Tin said.

Tin said the fire happened at a significant moment for those gathered.

"It happened right before we started breaking our fast," Tin said.

The arrest report notes, when deputies made contact with Villatoro, he had a lighter in his possession. The report also notes that Villatoro displayed no concern for the safety of others, evidenced by the fact that he walked away from his fully engulfed motorbike, endangering the health and safety of other motorists and pedestrians.

Speaking with Reza Tajaliawal, who came to the United States from Iran in 1996, he told McDermott threats to his community are possible, especially given the climate overseas.

"These individuals, we cannot help them. There have been always racist, Islamophobia," Tajaliawal said. "They take actions, which brings nothing by divisions and hate," Tajaliawal said.

Tajaliawal said he wants to make his community's position clear.

"Our fight is for a peaceful world. These actions, has no justification whatsoever, and it's actually hurt for our journey," Tajaliawal said.

McDermott also received a call from CAIR Florida, a civil rights organization, which said it is monitoring the situation. A large burn mark remains on the ground across from the mosque where deputies say the fire was set.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.