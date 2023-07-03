Driver struck by speeding car, dies in crash, PBSO says

PALM BEACH COUNTY, fLA. — A 29-year-old West Palm Beach woman died in a three-vehicle crash when she was struck by a car going at a high speed, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Monday.

At 1:08 p.m. Sunday, PBSO responded to a crash at the intersection of Military Trail and Belvedere Road just west of Palm Beach International Airport, according to its crash report.

A 2018 Infiniti Q60S driven by a 24-year-old West Palm Beach man was traveling north on Military Trail in the center lane at a high rate of speed, PBSO said.

A 2003 Hyundai driven by Sophie Prudhomme was traveling south on Military Trail in the left turn lane.

A 2020 Corolla driven by a 43-year-old West Palm Beach man attempted to turn left crossing the northbound lanes of Military Trail.

The front of Infiniti struck the passenger side of the Hyundai.

The Hyundai was redirected in a northeast direction and the front of the car struck a concrete power pole.

Prudhomme was transported to the hospital where she was pronounced deceased.

After the crash, the Infiniti rotated and the rear passenger side struck the front of the Corolla. The Infiniti continued in a northeast direction and came to rest at 1220 N. Military Trail, facing south.

The driver and a 28-year-old woman in the Corolla were taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries.

The driver of the Corolla rotated in a counterclockwise direction and was redirected in a northwest direction, and was uninjured.