Coast Guard rescues 7 from fishing boat near Peanut Island

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Seven people were rescued from a 61-foot sport fishing boat that was taking on water Monday, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

A Coast Guard crew stationed at the Lake Worth Inlet responded to reports of a flooded boat, and found the boat captain had grounded the vessel near Peanut Island to avoid more flooding.

The captain also called for help via Channel 16.

"This is a testament to the importance of having proper communication equipment, safety devices and staying calm allowing for a successful rescue evolution," the Coast Guard said.

They say commercial salvage is working to remove the vessel, and it does not pose any risk to boaters.

