Barrett-Jackson car auction roars into South Florida Fairgrounds

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — ﻿Starting Thursday, car enthusiasts will be at the South Florida Fairgrounds for the annual Barrett-Jackson car auction.

The event will feature the world's greatest collector car auction with celebrity cars, rare classics and muscle cars.

Barrett- Jackson car auction returns to South Florida Fairgrounds

You don’t have to be a car collector to attend. There's something fun for everyone.

This year, guests can experience the event through the VIP experience — premium skybox views, gourmet cuisine, guided tours of the auction floor and staging lanes.

"There's plenty of displays from the car manufacturers themselves, from builders, restorers, everything from car wax, tire companies, it's all there," Nick Cardinale with Barrett-Jackson said. "You don't have to be there to buy a car or sell a car."

Cardinale expects up to 20,000 people to attend the event over the three days. The event runs Thursday through Saturday.