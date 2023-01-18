Watch Now
5 hurt, including 2 PBSO deputies, in crash

Motorist drove into vehicle, cruiser during traffic stop, PBSO says
Posted at 10:08 PM, Jan 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-17 22:27:17-05

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Five people, including two Palm Beach County deputies, were transported to local hospitals after a traffic crash, PBSO and PBFR said Tuesday night.

At approximately 6:20 p.m., PBSO made a traffic stop, and while they were investigating, a motorist drove into the cruiser as well as the vehicle being investigated in the 2000 block of Haverhill Road at Okeechobee Boulevard near West Palm Beach, PBSO said.

PBFR said one person was transported by ground to a trauma center and four others were transported to local hospitals.

