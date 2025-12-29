3 dead after wrong-way crash outside Arden community in Palm Beach County

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Three people are dead after a crash Sunday night outside the Arden community in Palm Beach County.

According to deputies, at around 11 p.m. a Toyota truck had just turned from Arden Lake Way and was driving eastbound on Southern Boulevard in the westbound lanes. The driver of a Chevy truck going westbound on Southern crashed head-on into the Toyota, colliding with a third vehicle.

The Toyota became engulfed in flames, and the driver, who deputies have not identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both the driver and passenger of the Chevy truck were also pronounced dead at the scene. They have been identified as Sasha Tradway, 51, from Michigan, and Kristara Lasalle-Corujo, 37, from Cape Coral.

The driver of the third vehicle did not sustain any injuries.