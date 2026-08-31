2 bicyclists, including 1 child, hospitalized after vehicle crash near Westlake

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Two bicyclists, including a child, were injured in a crash with a vehicle Monday morning in western Palm Beach County.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue (PBCFR) responded to the incident at 7:15 a.m. in the area of 162nd Drive North and Sycamore Drive near Westlake. Crews found two injured bicyclists at the scene - one adult and one child.

The young victim met trauma alert criteria and was transported by ground ambulance to a Palm Beach County trauma center, along with the adult bicyclist. According to PBCFR, a pediatric trauma alert involves anyone 15 years old or younger.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash. No further details about the victims' conditions or the circumstances of the collision have been released.