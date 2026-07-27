PBSO warns of scam emails impersonating sheriff's office captain

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO) is warning residents about a scam involving fraudulent emails that falsely claim to be from a captain with the agency.

According to PBSO, the emails instruct recipients to participate in a supposed "Zoom Court Official Proceeding" regarding a "Federal Court Virtual Disposition."

The sheriff's office said the emails are not legitimate and did not originate from PBSO or any federal court.

The scam message claims recipients are required to join a court-monitored Zoom session and warns that failure to participate could result in detention.

PBSO urges anyone who receives one of the emails to:

Do not respond.

Do not click on any links or open any attachments.

Delete the email immediately.

Anyone who is unsure whether a communication claiming to be from the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is legitimate can contact Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County at 1-800-458-TIPS (8477).

Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the PBSO mobile app using the "See Something" feature or by visiting pbsoapp.com.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

