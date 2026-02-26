Palm Beach man accused of stealing $10K in trading cards from Target stores across Florida

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A Palm Beach man has been arrested after being accused of stealing over $10,000 in trading cards from Targets across Florida, Attorney General James Uthmeier announced Thursday.

Keith Wallis, 39, is accused of committing 75 thefts at Target locations spanning from Orlando to Miami between July 2025 and February 2026.

The investigation began when two retail theft incidents were reported at the Lake Park Target involving a suspect who stole boxes of cards in November 2025.

According to investigators, Wallis would take multiple large boxes of trading cards, as well as an equal number of 99-cent taco seasoning packets, and pay for only the seasoning packets.

The investigation was led by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office and the Office of Statewide Prosecution, with assistance from the Martin County Sheriff’s Office and the Broward County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators believe that Wallis has committed additional thefts at Walmart and Publix locations.

Wallis generated over $40,000 in revenue by selling the stolen cards on eBay.

The suspct faces two counts of felony organized retail theft, three counts of felony dealing in stolen property and a count of felony money laundering. If he is found guilty on all charges, Wallis will face up to 90 years in prison.