Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office requests $1.1 billion budget for 2026

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is requesting over $1.1 billion for its 2026 budget, marking the largest funding request in the agency's history.

In a detailed 75-page proposal, Sheriff Ric Bradshaw argues that the funding is essential for the agency's operations. The proposal has been submitted to county commissioners, outlining the necessary funding for court services, corrections, and law enforcement.

Residents expressed mixed reactions to the proposed budget increase.

Deborah Pasquale of West Palm Beach remarked, “I think that's a little out of whack.”

Raul Rodriguez, also from West Palm Beach, said, “That's kinda steep.”

Angela Underhill shared her concern, stating, “It's gonna come out of my pocket, that's for sure.”

This budget request comes at a time when Florida's Department of Government Efficiency auditors are scheduled to visit the county next week. In a letter to Mayor Maria Marino, auditors raised concerns about the last five years of taxpayer spending, noting that property tax payments are increasing by nearly half a billion dollars annually, consequently growing the county's general fund.

Chantelle Brown Davis, a tax strategist, commented on the implications of the PBSO budget request and the arrival of the DOGE auditors.

“I believe that auditors coming could definitely make that budget more lean,” she said. She pointed out that if the PBSO budget is approved, funding may have to be redirected from other sources or could require fee increases.

The proposed budget from PBSO would draw revenue from licenses, permits, and fees, in addition to property and utility taxes. Davis warned, “If this budget is approved, we will, as homeowners and people, definitely see a jump. It'll be an increase.”

Amid these concerns, residents acknowledged the importance of adequate funding for law enforcement services.

“Protect and serve, I'm all for supporting them, but it sounds like a lot of money to me,” Pasquale added.

The proposed budget, which would increase spending by nearly 18%, aims to allocate most funds for salaries, overtime, benefits, and insurance for employees, with the remainder designated for upgrading and replacing equipment.

The budget request is pending approval and will undergo two public hearings next month before any final decisions are made.