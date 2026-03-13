Palm Beach County infrastructure projects receive more than $7 million in federal funding

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Palm Beach County communities are receiving more than $7 million in federal funding for six major infrastructure projects targeting roads, bridges, and aging water and sewer systems.

WATCH BELOW: 'Strong infrastructure helps our communities thrive,' U.S. Rep. Lois Frankel tells WPTV's Kayla McDermott

Palm Beach County infrastructure projects receive federal funding

U.S. Rep. Lois Frankel, D-Fla., stood with local leaders in West Palm Beach on Friday to announce the projects, which are funded through federal community project dollars.

Most projects are already in design or early stages, with changes expected to roll out over the next few years.

"We're bringing millions of dollars in federal funding back to Palm Beach County to upgrade the roads, the bridges and the water systems, and that means very good paying jobs, improved quality of life and lower costs for the folks, right here in the county," Frankel said. "Starting with the jobs, they're well construction workers, engineers, electricians, skilled tradespeople. They will be building and upgrading these important new projects, and we're putting people to work."

Roads and bridges

The largest traffic-related investment is a full rehabilitation of the Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard Bridge, a 61-year-old structure that will receive $1 million in federal funding. The project will create 10-foot multi-use paths, safer shoulders, a wider median, and stronger barriers aimed at improving safety for drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians. The improvements are also expected to enhance access to downtown West Palm Beach and the nearby NORA development.

Palm Beach County Engineer David Ricks said the project will have broad economic benefits.

"This bridge project will improve efficiency and skill for economic growth and helps bring down the cost of living, which is real critical for all of us," he said.

Just south of the bridge, the Fern Street Extension and Rail Safety Project in downtown West Palm Beach will receive $2 million. The project will add a new at-grade rail crossing, protected bike lanes, and improved sidewalks. City leaders said it will relieve congestion on Okeechobee Boulevard and support more than $1 billion in new development along the Fern Street corridor.

Christopher Roog, executive director of the West Palm Beach Community Redevelopment Agency, described the project as a significant investment in the city's future.

"A major investment in mobility and connectivity, It supports the city's commitment to smart transit oriented growth," Roog said.

Water and sewer systems

Much of the federal funding targets aging water and sewer infrastructure across the county.

In Lantana, $1.092 million will modernize the water treatment plant's control systems, replacing obsolete control panels and instrumentation equipment that manage wells, pumps, and chlorine. Frankel emphasized the importance of reliable water infrastructure.

"Don't take for granted a clean glass of water, because when you don't have it, it's deadly," Frankel said.

In Delray Beach, $1.45 million will fund critical infrastructure improvements in the Tropic Isles neighborhood, including new roads and upgraded drainage, sewer, and water lines to address flooding. The funding will also replace an aging water main and upgrade the sanitary sewer system to improve reliable water and wastewater service.

In Boynton Beach, $800,000 will fund the Sanitary Sewer Collection System Improvement Project, which will reline nearly 3 miles of old sewer pipe without digging to stop leaks and backups, reduce potential sewer spills, and improve public health and safety.

West Palm Beach's Dreher Park will also receive $1 million to improve the park's water filtration system, improve usability, and drive economic activity to the park.

Frankel said the investments will have a lasting impact on the region.

"Strong infrastructure helps our communities thrive," she said.

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