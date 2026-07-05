Palm Beach County Fire Rescue responded to 29 fires overnight during Fourth of July holiday

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue responded to 29 fires across the county during the overnight hours of the Fourth of July holiday, officials said.

According to the department, crews were dispatched to the fires between 8 p.m. Friday and 2 a.m. Saturday, while many residents celebrated Independence Day.

Of these 29, 11 were brush fires, 15 were fires involving trash/dumpsters, 2 were structure fires, and there was one miscellaneous.

Fire rescue officials said firefighters quickly contained every fire, and no major property damage was reported.

The department is reminding residents who continue to celebrate the holiday weekend to do so safely and responsibly.

WPTV has reached out to PBCFR for additional information on these fires, but has not yet heard back.

