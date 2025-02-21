Over 3,000 books donated by Scripps Howard Fund to foster a love for reading

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — The Scripps Howard Fund donated 3,550 books to the Literacy Coalition of Palm Beach County.

Those books will be passed out year round to give children more opportunities to read at home.

At the Literacy Coalition of Palm Beach County, books are something to celebrate.

WATCH: Kids are learning to love reading at the Literacy Coalition

Literacy Coalition of Palm Beach County fosters a love for reading

“Really excited that I could get another book to read,” said Kennedy Keyser, a young student.

“Most children don’t have their own home library or even have very many books to speak of, so getting a new book is a great gift,” said Kristin Calder, CEO of the Literacy Coalition of Palm Beach County.

The Literacy Coalition’s Building Better Readers effort is one of eight programs that helps everyone — from infants to adults — with reading.

James Keyser said his daughter is in the program.

“Kennedy when she started the third grade was a little bit behind with her reading and since she’s been attending the program her test scores have gone up dramatically,” said Keyser.

Guivelaure Fleury said her son has also benefited from the program.

“Before I had a problem with the reading, with him. Now, it’s fantastic,” said Fleury.

Struggles have turned into success for so many children who've walked through their doors. The Coalition has found a way to foster a love for reading.

“They’re good to read and they help you figure out words better,” said Marc Dorvilus, a student.

“I read a lot of books that I had trouble on and now when I read the same books I can read them easier,” said Zion Aime, another student.

A tool that will propel students into the next stage of learning.

“Being ready for school and starting with early literacy skills is crucial to that trajectory of success,” said Calder.

“I mean, it’s the building blocks of everything that she’s going to go through and learn in school,” added Keyser.

Work that starts when you give a child a book.