Operation Ice Breaker: 25 charged in major South Florida drug trafficking investigation

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier announced Tuesday that 25 people have been charged in connection with what authorities describe as a large-scale drug trafficking organization responsible for distributing cocaine, fentanyl and methamphetamine across multiple Florida counties.

According to investigators, 19 suspects are already in custody and six remain outstanding following a months-long investigation dubbed Operation Ice Breaker.

Officials said the investigation targeted a drug trafficking network operating mainly in Palm Beach, Broward and St. Lucie counties, as well as communities in Miami-Dade and Florida's west coast.

"These was not a users. These were wholesalers," Uthmeier said during a news conference in Boynton Beach "These were large-scale traffickers pushing massive amounts of drugs through our communities."

WPTV James Uthmeier at a press conference for Operation Icebreaker in Boynton Beach Oct. 13, 2026.

The investigation began in March 2026 and involved the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Office of Statewide Prosecution.

Authorities identified Ariel Fernandez Alonso as the primary target of the investigation. Through undercover work and other investigative efforts, agents established probable cause to charge 25 individuals and obtained 21 search warrants, which were served over the past several days.

As a result of the operation, investigators said they seized:



Approximately 45.5 kilograms of cocaine

84 grams of fentanyl

About 2.5 pounds of methamphetamine

Prescription pills

14 pounds of marijuana

Five rifles

11 handguns, including one reported stolen

Officials said several of the suspects face charges including conspiracy to commit racketeering, drug trafficking and unlawful use of a two-way communications device. Uthmeier said some defendants face mandatory minimum prison sentences of 15 years if convicted.

Investigators found evidence that large quantities of cocaine were being shipped into Florida from California, with some loads arriving weekly before being distributed throughout South Florida.

"When you've got investigators finding 20, 30, 40 kilos coming in every single week of cocaine, this is not just a small quantity hand-off," Uthmeier said. "This is a large-scale coordinated network that's passing through massive amounts of drugs."

Major Lawrence Poston of the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said the arrests demonstrate the impact of coordinated law enforcement efforts.

"When we all combine our efforts together, we can take dangerous, violent individuals like this off the streets," Poston said.

FDLE Special Agent in Charge Michael Stein highlighted the role of Florida's State Assistance for Fentanyl Eradication, or SAFE, program, which provides funding and resources for narcotics investigations.

According to Stein, since the program was established in 2023, Florida law enforcement agencies have seized nearly 300 kilograms of fentanyl, more than 400 kilograms of cocaine and more than 200 kilograms of methamphetamine. Authorities have also confiscated more than $6 million in cash and over 1,000 firearms while making more than 3,000 arrests.

Representatives from the Health Care District of Palm Beach County said local treatment and recovery programs have helped connect thousands of overdose patients with long-term care and support services.

Uthmeier said the investigation remains active and additional charges could be filed as authorities continue to follow leads connected to the trafficking network.

"Our belief is that we've taken down the hub of the operation here in Florida," Uthmeier said. "We'll continue to follow the breadcrumbs and make additional arrests as needed."