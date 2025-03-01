What was once a landfill, Park Ridge Golf Course now offers a challenging, unique experience in South Florida

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Nestled in Palm Beach County, Park Ridge Golf Course stands as a testament to both ingenuity and sustainability. What was once a landfill, which closed in 1986, has been transformed into one of South Florida’s most unique and challenging golf courses.

With 85 feet of elevation change, a welcomed and challenging sight in this flat region, Park Ridge offers golfers an experience unlike any other in the area.

WATCH: How does the history of Park Ridge Golf Course in Wellington impact the player experience?

What makes Palm Beach County's Park Ridge Golf Course so unique?

Park Ridge isn’t your typical South Florida golf course. The rolling hills give it a character more closely related to courses found in the Mid-Atlantic rather than the Sunshine State. The dramatic elevation changes not only add to the scenic beauty but also require golfers to think strategically about their shots. Whether it’s a steep uphill approach or a downhill tee shot that adds extra yardage, the course keeps players on their toes.

Perhaps the most fascinating aspect of Park Ridge is its history. Built on a re-purposed landfill, the course exemplifies how land, once deemed unusable, can be turned into something both beautiful and functional. The transformation from landfill to lush green fairways showcases the power of sustainability and thoughtful land management.

The golf course also plays a role in conservation efforts, with carefully maintained native landscaping that supports local wildlife. Golfers often spot a variety of birds and other animals that call Park Ridge home, adding to the experience of playing in this eco-conscious setting.

Palm Beach County is proud that this course is Audubon Certified, a certification program that helps golf courses protect the environment and preserve the natural heritage of the game of golf.

"You'll see a lot of different birds out here, we have coyotes out here, all kinds of wonderful natural habitat that wouldn't be out here if it wasn't the golf course," Eric Rein, Palm Beach County's golf operations supervisor, said.

The Solid Waste Authority told WPTV First Alert Meteorologist Frances Peyton that for a landfill to be repurposed, it must go through years of stabilization and must be carefully compacted and covered to prevent environmental risks.

Once deemed safe, a site can be transformed like Park Ridge, which took decades of planning and environmental protections

Whether you’re aiming for a personal best or simply soaking in the unique landscape, Park Ridge is far more than just a golf course. It’s a story of transformation, creativity, and the love of the game.

So grab your clubs, embrace the hills, and come see why Park Ridge is a must-play for golfers who crave something different.

"What we offer is a unique experience for some of the people who come and play from the north," Rein said.